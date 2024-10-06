Prince Harry emits happiness in Africa, and the reason will melt your heart

Prince Harry was described as "happy and content" during his recent visit to South Africa, and a body language expert suggests this positivity stems from a sweet reason.



Speaking on behalf of Slingo, former royal butler Grant Harrold observed that Harry often takes a step back to allow Meghan Markle to take charge during public engagements.

"This could be because he’s simply being a gentleman," Harrold noted.

Discussing his demeanor, he added, "Confidence has never been an issue for Harry, even when I worked with him as a teenager.

But he probably looks happy and content on this recent trip knowing that Meghan is safe at home."

While Harry traveled to South Africa, as well as recent visits to New York City and London, Meghan is believed to have remained at home in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Prince has opened up about one of the key reasons Meghan Markle is unlikely to return to the UK: his deep concerns for her safety.

Since stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, the couple lost their royal police protection, which has left Harry worried about the risks they face.



In a previous interview with ITV, Harry expressed his fears about bringing his young family—particularly their two children—back to the UK, often opting to leave them in California during his visits abroad.

He stated, "It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor... whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me."