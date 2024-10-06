Taylor Swift decides not to be part of Bravo's new reality show about chiefs WAGs

Brittany Mahomes will also not appear in the chiefs WAGs show

Globally acclaimed singer Taylor Swift has decided not to appear in Bravo’s forthcoming WAGs reality show on the Kansas City Chiefs wives and girlfriends.

Besides Swift, Brittany Mahomes will also not appear in the show. As per the sources, the two will not even be filming for the reality TV show.

"Taylor and Brittany are not part of the show at all and will not even be filmed,” added sources.

Some close sources exclusively told PEOPLE that "Taylor especially is very protective of what little private life she has left."

"She enjoys all the ladies she's met, but she will not be a part of Bravo's story line”, the source further added.

The Blank Space singer, at present, is living a contended life with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Hence, she is happy to spend time with him for now.

Meanwhile, previously it was reported that Bravo’s upcoming show about the chief WAGs is in the filming phase. However, the cast is yet to be decided.

Potentially the cast will include; Mecole Hardman Jr.’s fiancé Chariah Gordon and Sheawna Weathersby along with defensive tackle Chris Jones, told PEOPLE.