Kevin Hart laughed when woman's hair caught fire at Diddy's party

Kevin Hart caught on video laughing at wild Diddy party.

Kevin Hart has become noticeably more reserved since his close friendship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs came under intense scrutiny, following the disgraced music mogul's sex trafficking investigation.

Combs is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial on serious charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and facilitating prostitution.

Hart a longtime friend of Combs, is now reportedly scrambling to distance himself as speculation grows around his ties to the Bad Boy Records founder.

The tension has spilled over into his professional life, with employees at HartBeat – the media empire he launched in 2009 – feeling the heat.

A resurfaced video of Hart partying at one of Combs' notorious events has left staff on edge.

"This is the pink elephant in the room," an insider revealed to DailyMail.com.

"Everyone is pretending like nothing’s happening, but it’s impossible to ignore."

Kevin Hart is feeling the pressure as his once-close friendship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs comes under increasing public scrutiny, making for an incredibly tense atmosphere.

Sources say Hart has become tight-lipped and anxious, aware that old footage linking him to the embattled music mogul could surface at any moment.

"Kevin’s on edge and doesn’t say much these days," an insider told DailyMail.com.

"He knows—just like his friends and employees—that he was close with Diddy, and there’s footage that places him right at one of those infamous parties."

One viral clip from 2010, now making rounds online, reportedly shows Hart and Combs together during the height of Diddy's wild lifestyle.

The scene, which is said to take place at a candle-lit party, shows Kevin speaking into a microphone surrounded by scantily-clad women.

In the video, Hart bursts into laughter after a woman’s hair catches fire while sitting in a tub.

The once-untouchable comedy star now finds himself in an unfamiliar position—becoming the punchline.

"Kevin is used to creating the jokes, but now he’s the brunt of them," the source continued.

"His social media is flooded with comments about Diddy and their friendship."



