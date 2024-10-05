Kim Kardashian fulfils mother duties amid co-parenting drama with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian was recently spotted at her son Saint West's important basketball match amid an alleged co-parenting drama with her ex-husband Kanye West.

According to Daily Mail, the billionaire reality TV star was photographed at the sports academy on October 4 to cheer on her eldest son.

Notably, Kim kept her profile low-key as she decided to wear casual wear for her son’s sports day. She donned grey sweatpants with a white tank top that read 'Kim' in sequins across her chest.

The 43-year-old socialite completed her look by carrying a stylish black fur bag.

However, Kanye did not show up to support his son in the playground.

Previously, it was reported that Kim has been finding it difficult to co-parent her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with her ex-partner due to the involvement of his current wife, Bianca Censori.

An insider disclosed that the makeup mogul feels uncomfortable with Bianca’s immodest dressing in the presence of her kids.

It is important to mention that Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014. However, the pair parted ways in 2022.

Following Kanye’s split from Kim, he tied the knot with the Australian beauty in 2022.