Genie Francis, Jonathan Jackson to reunite in 'General Hospital' after a decade

'General Hospital' welcomes back Genie Francis, Jonathan Jack for a family reunion since 2015

Genie Francis and Jonathan Jackson are set to make their debut appearance together in a decade on General Hospital for a Spencer family reunion.



According to People, the two actors will return to the screen together on October 9, reprising their roles for the first time since 2015.

The 62-year-old Francis portrays Laura Spencer, the mother of Jackson’s character, Lucky, whom she shares with Luke (Tony Geary).

Since joining GH in 1977, Francis has appeared on the soap opera in over 1,700 episodes.

Jackson joined the cast in 1993 and has revisited his character multiple times over the years.

In June, he took to Instagram to share his excitement about returning to the beloved series following his appearance in the 2024 family drama Unsung Hero.

"I’m super excited and can’t wait to dig in and see what’s going on in Port Charles," he said in the video. "Excited to see Genie Francis and so many others. Just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans over the years, your persistence and love has certainly played a part in all this."

He also expressed gratitude to Frank Valentini and everyone at ABC for welcoming him back, adding, "Sending much love, and I guess I’ll be seeing you all fairly soon."