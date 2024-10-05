BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim wows fans with dramatic transformation

Jennie Kim debuts new hair do at Paris Fashion Week

Jennie Kim, widely known as Jennie, sent fans into a frenzy with her stunning new look.

The BLACKPINK sensation never fails to wow audiences at Paris Fashion Week, and this time, she debuted her buttery blonde tresses at the fashion-forward Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 show.

Arriving with a long platinum blonde hairstyle, a striking departure from her signature brunette locks, the How You Like That songstress immediately captured attention.

Shortly after sharing photos on her official Instagram, fans went wild, dubbing her "Barbie."

"She can be both Barbie and Raquel," one fan commented.

"Always different and unique! #jennie [red heart and heart eyed emoji]," another added.

"HOT BLONDE BARBIE JENNIE KIM [two fire emoji]," exclaimed a third fan.



Meanwhile, a fourth fan seemed incredulous at Jennie’s transformation, stating, "NO WAY IS THIS REAL."

Jennie’s new hairstyle appears to be part of a broader fall trend, as she isn’t the only one making a change.

Kendall Jenner recently debuted a "rich-girl" blonde bob inspired by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

At the same time, Justin Boeber's wife Hailey showed off a bright caramel shade on her Instagram, captioning her selfie, "light for fall."