Margot Robbie's shocking age in 'Wolf of Wall Street' revealed

Margot Robbie's fans have been left shocked after discovering her age during the filming of The Wolf of Wall Street.



The 34-year-old Australian actress, expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, played Naomi Lapaglia in the 2013 Martin Scorsese-directed film.

Although the real Naomi would have been in her late 20s to late 30s during the film's timeline, many assumed Margot was around the same age. However, she was only 22 during filming.

Social media users expressed their surprise, with one writing, "Robbie was actually just 22 at the time of filming." Others questioned the age, with comments like "No way. 32..." and "Holy s**t 22?"

The Wolf of Wall Street also starred Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort. DiCaprio has faced criticism for allegedly ending relationships when his girlfriends turn 25. A fan joked, "Of course the co-star was 22 in a Leo movie."

Another added, "3 more years and Leo wouldn't have thought about it."

Recently, the Barbie star surprised fans with her down-to-earth behaviour, having been spotted eating a Pret sandwich on a UK train.

A fellow passenger described her as "absolutely stunning" and described the encounter as their "biggest celebrity spot to date."

In July, Margot and Tom confirmed they're expecting their first child.

Margot discussed her romance with Tom in US Vogue's June 2016 issue, saying, "I was the ultimate single gal... I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back... And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we're together. This makes so much sense."