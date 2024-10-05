Jax Taylor corrects errors in new divorce filing from Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor corrects marriage mistake in new divorce filing

Jax Taylor corrected the mistake he made in his divorce filing from Brittany Cartwright.



Taylor refiled his divorce petition on Thursday in Los Angeles with the assistance of attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, as confirmed by court documents obtained by Page Six on Friday.

The 45-year-old The Valley star had previously submitted paperwork on his own but made errors in the process.

In his initial filing, submitted late last month, Taylor mistakenly claimed that he and his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, were never legally married and granted her full custody of their three-year-old son, Cruz.

“While Jax made errors in filling out forms that are usually done by trained legal professionals, those errors will be amended without delay,” the Vanderpump Rules alum’s spokesperson told the outlet in a statement Wednesday.

“Jax and Brittany have already long resolved all matters related to custody of Cruz and will continue to work together privately for the best interest of their son, which remains their overriding concern,” the rep continued, not clarifying which part of Taylor’s filing was mistaken, and ruled out custody as an issue.