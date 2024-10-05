‘Proud’ David, Victoria Beckham congratulate son on new business venture

David, Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn starts sauce business

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, has made his parents “proud.”



On Friday, October 4, David and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to celebrate a new milestone in their eldest son Brooklyn’s career. The 25-year-old launched his very own hot sauce brand, Cloud 23, in the U.K.

David, 49, and Victoria, 50, shared several Instagram Stories highlighting Brooklyn’s achievement at Whole Foods U.K., which exclusively carries the brand.

David posted snapshots of the hot sauce bottles on display and even shared a selfie standing in front of the brand’s logo and display artwork, beaming with pride for his son’s latest endeavour.

“You have worked so hard and passionately on this mate,” he wrote over the Story. He also posted a heartwarming selfie posing beside Brooklyn in front of the same display.

David also shared an Instagram album of photos of the family posing together, including one picture of David, Victoria, Brooklyn and Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz.

“Amazing to celebrate the launch of @cloud23 at @wholefoodsuk …you’ve worked so hard on this Brooklyn. we are all really proud of you mate…. @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @willpeltz @sandra_beckham49 @jo_jo_beckham_,” David wrote in the caption of the post.

Victoria Beckham also shared several photos and videos from Brooklyn’s launch event on Instagram.

In one Story, she posed alongside her family, including David, Brooklyn, Nicola, and their younger sons Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19.

She followed with a solo picture next to Brooklyn, captioning it, “So proud of you @brooklynpeltzbeckham. This hot sauce is amazing!!” showing her support for her son’s new venture.

The former Spice Girl added to the celebration with two videos of Brooklyn beaming and standing in front of the display. “So, we’re here at Whole Foods. It looks so good. I gotta be honest. This is an amazing hot sauce. So proud of you!” And Brooklyn sweetly replies, “Thank you, Mum.”

A second video featured her saying, “We’re here at Whole Foods,” before David’s entry in the shot, saying to the camera he’s also there. “We’ve got David, Nicola, and Romeo,” she added.