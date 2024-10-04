Prince William, Kate Middleton share new video with important message

Prince William has shared new details about his admirable project as he geared up for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize, the event will be held in Cape Town.



The Prince and Princess of Wales and Earthshot Prize jointly shared a video of a project with an important message, "We choose to build a waste-free world.

"A world where the leftovers of one process become the raw materials of the next – just like they do in nature.



The 2024 #EarthshotPrize Finalists to Build a Waste-Free World are building new systems that can work forever, leading to a healthier planet and happier communities.

It added: "@nfw_tech: Their remarkable natural-based circular materials replace plastic in anything from cars to clothing, while reducing carbon emissions and supporting regenerative farmers.



"@keepitcoolapp: Providing sustainable refrigeration and smart distribution solutions for small farmers and fishers. It helps extend the shelf life of their produce, reduces spoilage, and creates more stable incomes.

"Ferment’Up: A product by Green Spot Technologies, Ferment’Up uses the “magic of fermentation” to transform commercial food waste into nutritious and healthy alternative ingredients."

Previously William shared a video about his project and wrote: “Can’t wait to be in South Africa this November.”