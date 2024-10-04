Tom Cruise’s inner circle express concerns over his dangerous stunts

Tom Cruise's family and friends want him to stop performing dangerous stunts: Source

Tom Cruise’s family and friends have recently expressed their concerns over his dangerous high-flying stunts.



A source close to the Top Gun actor spilled to In Touch, “Family, friends and colleagues are telling him to hang it up, that there’s nothing to prove.”

However, the source told the outlet, “Tom says part of the fun of filmmaking for him is doing his own stunts and he’s not giving that up.”

“He’s still in good shape, but all that hard work is starting to show,” shared an insider.

Another source added, “Tom looks drained and tired.”

Reflecting on his stunt at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the president and chairman of the game, Casey Wasserman, disclosed, “Tom finished filming Mission: Impossible at 6 p.m. in London, got right on a plane. He landed in L.A. at 4 a.m. and filmed the scene where he pulls onto a military plane.”

“We’re like, ‘Well, there’s no way we’re getting this. We’re going to get four hours of filming time. About five minutes into the presentation, Tom goes, ‘I’m in. But I’m only doing it if I get to do everything’.”

The source revealed, “Tom told coordinators that he needed to do something that has never been done before and argued with producers over his safety rope.”

“He felt it did not make the jump believable enough and he did not plummet as fast as he wanted,” stated an insider.

The source mentioned, “It's one thing when he's shooting a movie, but now this Olympics stunt — it's incredibly worrying.”

“Tom knows the risks involved and he doesn't care. He refuses to pull back. He truly believes he is larger than life,” added an insider.