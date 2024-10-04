Zendaya recalls 'tough' time in her career

Zendaya reflects on her time as contestant on Dancing with the Stars

Zendaya is reflecting on her time as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2013, sharing valuable insights from her runner-up experience.

During an exclusive interview with EW’s The Awardist podcast, the 28-year-old actress, who came second on the show alongside professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy in 2013, confirmed that she hasn’t watched the programme since.

She admitted, “I have not watched Dancing With the Stars since I was on.

“I didn’t really watch Dancing With the Stars before I was on Dancing With the Stars. I don’t think I was the target demographic. My grandma loves 'Dancing with the Stars', that’s her bag.”

Recounting an instance from the past, the Euphoria star referred to it as a “tough” experience, “But yeah, I also think it was a very stressful experience. I was like, I don’t think I’m gonna be watching this anymore."

Previously, Zendaya confessed that she's "terrified" of fame, admitting she doesn't think she's “cut out” for the spotlight.

She said at the time, “I do love my job, I’m so grateful. I love doing the work, I love being on set, I do love moments like this - don’t get me wrong - but I am terrified of that part of it, often.”