'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega makes 'heartfelt' request ahead of new season

Jenna Ortega shares thoughts on mistreating 'Wednesday' themed dolls

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega shared her thoughts on her highly-acclaimed limited series, urging fans to make peace with the themed dolls.



Responding to a TikTok video showcasing the doll trend, Ortega implored users, "Please don't."

This comes after Netflix dropped a new teaser trailer for Wednesday’s upcoming season, which is currently being filmed in Dublin, Ireland.

The trailer also featured a round-up of behind-the-scenes with the main cast, including Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Luis Guzman.

In the video, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star was spotted holding a huge knife as she suggested, “Let’s play dolls.

“If we show you any more your eyes would bleed…and I’m not that generous.”

In a recent interview, director Tim Burton discussed the record-breaking series' phenomenal success, revealing it prompted him to reconsider his retirement plans.

Meanwhile, the show made history by surpassing the viewership record previously held by Stranger Things.

In addition, the actress was recently spotted alongside her co-star Myers at a Chappell Roan gig on Dame Street in Dublin.

Fans couldn’t help but beam with pride as they excitedly took photos and video of the cast at the 3Olympia Theatre.