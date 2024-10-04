Eminem’s daughter officially announces pregnancy after emotional reveal

Eminem broke the news about Hailie's pregnancy first in the new music video for his song 'Temporary'

Hailie Jade Mathers and Evan McClintock are going to be parents!



After Eminem made the grand revelation in his latest music video released Thursday, October 3, his daughter Hailie took to her Instagram a few hours later to officially confirm the happy news.

The 28-year-old mom-to-be posted three photos of the couple, showing off the sonogram as they embraced. She captioned the post, “mom & dad est. 2025.”

Hailie had already revealed the news to her rapper dad — a moment that was recorded and included in the emotional music video for his song, Temporary. In the video, Hailie surprises her dad with a Detroit Lions jersey with “Grandpa” emblazoned on the back. She also hands him the same sonogram photo.

The music video for Temporary — which was a bittersweet ode to Hailie — also showcased never-before-seen scenes from Hailie’s wedding earlier this year, including the sweet moment Eminem saw Hailie in her wedding dress and teared up.

Hailie, born in December 1995, is Eminem’s daughter with ex-wife Kim Scott.

She met McClintock while attending Michigan State University in 2016, and after a seven-year relationship, the software developer proposed.

The couple officially tied the knot in Battle Creek, Michigan, in May 2024.