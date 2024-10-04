Prince William releases pleasant video amid Kate Middleton royal return

Prince William shared delightful highlights from his recent royal engagement amid the strong comeback of his beloved wife Princess Kate.

The Prince of Wales recently visited Birtley Community Pool, sharing the benefits of swimming with young people.

Alongside the future King's video, the Palace released a statement which reads, "The Royal Foundation has proudly supported Birtley Community Pool from funding to meet refurbishment costs and bursaries to subsidise the cost of lessons for primary age children and lifeguard lessons for local teenagers."

"This brilliant facility will have long-term benefits for the community in the weeks, months and years to come."



Moreover, in the video, William can be seen highlighting the importance of community pools, saying it is a reminder for the current and the next generation that swimming is a beneficial life skill.

It is important to note that the Prince of Wales's message came after his better half Catherine held a special meeting with a cancer patient at Windsor.

For the unversed, Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. However, now the Princess has completed her chemotherapy and she is focusing to remain cancer-free.