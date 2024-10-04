Charli XCX 'impressed' by Bowen Yang’s 'Talk Talk' sketch on 'SNL'

Charli XCX lauds Bowen Yang for perfect hair look for her 'Talk Talk' parody

Charli XCX is cool with Bowen Yang's hilarious impersonation of her on Saturday Night Live.



The pop sensation recently stopped by The Howard Stern Show, where Stern asked if she took the September 28 sketch as a compliment or it annoyed her.

Charli, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, seemed in on the joke, hinting that she might know it was coming since she’s friends with the 33-year-old Yang.

"Oh no, no, no, I think SNL is iconic," she said. "And Troye [Sivan] and I, we had an inkling it was coming."

The Brat maker couldn’t help but praise Yang’s performance, saying, "I love Bowen, and honestly, I think he did a great job. I was very impressed with the hair texture, actually, I thought it was a really good wig. Yeah, it was good. It was cool."

In the sketch, Yang channelled Charli with loose, blown-out curls, donning a distressed pleather mini dress with massive black sunglasses as he hosted The Talk Talk Show, a clever nod to Charli's latest single, Talk Talk.

Sarah Sherman also joined the fun, parodying Sivan in a white tank top with fake washboard abs.

Charli and Sivan are on their 22-city joint concert tour, Sweat, and recently released a collaborative Talk Talk remix from Charli’s critically acclaimed 2024 album, Brat.