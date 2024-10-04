Matthew Broderick on not appearing on Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex And The City series

Matthew Broderick not appearing on Sarah Jessica Parker's hit series

Matthew Broderick has recently explained why he never joined wife Sarah Jessica Parker on Sex and the City.



During an appearance on the latest episode of This Life of Mine with James Corden on Sirius XM, Matthew reflected on his acting career and his marriage to Sex and the City’s lead star.

Responding to a question about why he never appeared on the hit series, the Cable Guy actor said, “Whenever there was a part that I could do, I couldn't do it is really all that happened.”

“But also sometimes, it was like, ‘Do you want to do two days as the premature ejaculator?’ And I'd be like, ‘You know, I don't know, it’s just kind of embarrassing,’” stated the 62-year-old.

When James asked whether Sarah would come home and present Matthew with various roles, the Painkiller actor replied, “No, they were very professional.”

“I wish that I had done it or been in it,” he admitted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Matthew shared the reason that he was mindful to let his wife Sarah keep the show for herself.

“That was her thing, and that would be stunting me or something, I don't know,” he noted.

Matthew added, “It just never work worked out. I love that show and I would have been delighted to be in it, but it just never lined up right.”