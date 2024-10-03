Jennifer Hudson interrogates boyfriend Common for dropping marriage hints

The couple confirmed their relationship in January 2024

Jennifer Hudson has gotten word that her boyfriend Common wants to marry her.

After the rapper declared his intentions in front of the world, Hudson, 43, playfully confronted Common, 52, during his October 3rd appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Receipts ready, Hudson cheekily asked him about his statement. "I heard you’ve been out there talking about marriage. What’s that about? I just happened to notice that" she said, clearly amused.

Common didn’t backtrack, responding with sincerity.

"You told me a quote that your mother said, ‘A man knows what he wants,’" he recalled. "I was saying my true feelings... If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. I was just being honest"

Earlier in July, Common opened up during an interview with The Breakfast Club about his relationship with Hudson, calling it "really healthy and beautiful." He even mentioned that if he were to get married, it would be to her.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in August 2022, and later confirmed their relationship on Hudson’s show in January.