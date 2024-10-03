Kate Middleton, Prince William release joint statement amid reports of Harry, Meghan's 'split'

Kate Middleton, Prince William release joint statement after Harry, Meghan's 'split'

Kate Middleton, who finally returned to the public life, has issued a joint statement with her husband Prince William amid reports of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'professional split'.

The Princess of Wales appeared in high spirit during her latest appearance at an event at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, giving fans a reason to celebrate.

Royal fans and commentators welcomed positive news about Kate’s return to royal duties, but some felt a sad touch as she seemingly held back her tears while meeting with a cancer-stricken girl.



In a joint statement, released with William and Kate's photos by the Prince and Princess on Wales’s social media accounts, the royal couple said: "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both.

They concluded: "Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C".

Kate and William's outing and statement comes after Harry hailed for his decision to begin his latest solo engagements in southern Africa, after making a brief appearance at the WellChild Awards in London on Monday.

The Duke, according to experts, looked happy during his "professional split" with Meghan. Some commentators hailed Harry for "deflecting from the failures" of his professional endeavours with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex.