Jax Taylor's shocking legal claim about marriage to Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor makes shocking claims about marriage to Brittany Cartwright.

Jax Taylor has shocked everyone with new legal claims about his marriage to Brittany Cartwright.



In his response to his ex’s divorce filing, obtained by E! News on October 2, the Vanderpump Rules alum checked a box acknowledging his marriage to Brittany, with whom he shares a 3-year-old son, Cruz.

However, he also marked a separate box stating, “Respondent contends that the parties never legally married or registered in a domestic partnership.”

In the "Statistical Facts" section of his filing, Jax noted in pen that the couple got married on June 29, 2019, and listed their separation date as September 26, 2024, the same day he submitted his response.

However, there appeared to be an error when the document asked for the “time from date of marriage to date of separation.” Instead of the correct time frame of five years and two months, Jax mistakenly wrote down four years and six months.

Brittany had stated the same period in her divorce documents, entering Jan. 24, 2024 as the date of the split.

One interesting point in their divorce filings is that Brittany requested the court to terminate both her and Jax’s right to spousal support. On the other hand, Jax selected the option for “future determination” of spousal support to Brittany in his filing.