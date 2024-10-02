Kate Middleton delights fans as she returns to royal duty with meaningful smile

Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton's new photos as she finally returns to royal duties

Princess Kate appeared in high spirit as she returned to royal duties on Tuesday, meeting young girl battling cancer in Windsor Castle.

The Princess of Wales, who recently announced she has completed her chemotherapy, has delighted fans as she finally returned to public life.

Kate Middleton took to social media with two new photographs. The prince and Princess of Wales wrote in a joint statement: "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both."

The couple concluded: "Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C".



The future Queen was all smiles and in good spirits as she was pictured alongside sixteen-year-old "Liz" as well as her husband Prince William.



The heartfelt moments shared to the royal couple's official Instagram page. In the pictures the young photographer can be seen embracing Kate.

Kate returned to work at Windsor Castle just days after revealing she is focusing to remain cancer free after had completing her chemotherapy.

Royal fans were overjoyed at the new pictures of Kate Middleton, with one writing: "It’s so lovely to see our Princess on public engagements again."



"It is beautiful to see The Prince and The Princess of Wales together in engagements again," another commented.

"We wish her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales and Liz good health!," wrote the third one.