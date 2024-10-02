Coldplay to retire after releasing 12th studio album

Coldplay is going to perform in India after eight years

Coldplay, one of the globally recognized rock bands, has decided to retire soon after releasing their 12th studio album.

The vocalist of the band, Chris Martin, in conversation to Apple Music 1, said that it is time for them to part ways so that the other band musicians can get a chance to explore their personal space.

In a statement, Chris added: “We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real.”

“Having that limit means the quality control is so high right now and for a song to make it, it’s almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be coasting, we’re trying to improve.”

The Sky Full of Stars singer went on to say: “There’s only seven Harry Potters. There’s only 12 ½ Beatles’ albums, there’s about the same for Bob Marley, so all our heroes.”

“To make an album great as a band, it’s such a lot of wrangling of people, and I want to give the others some of their life for themselves”, Martin explained to People Magazine.

On the work front, Coldplay is gearing up for their upcoming concerts in India. The band will be performing there after eight years. The shows are all set to take place on January 18, 19,21 and 22 in 2025, reports News 18.