Holly Willoughby celebrates friendship after major blow from Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby, 43, has emphasised the importance of her close friendships, particularly with Tamzin Outhwaite, following her highly publicised split from former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield.



Schofield, 62, faced controversy after admitting to an "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a younger colleague, leading to his departure from This Morning and ITV.

Last October, Holly quit This Morning after a kidnapping plot against her was foiled by police.

Meanwhile, Schofield has returned to television with Channel 5's documentary series Cast Away, where he spends 10 days on a deserted island.

Instead of watching Schofield's show, Holly attended Tamzin's theatre production, Abigail's Party, in Stratford, and praised her performance on Instagram.

Sharing a photo with Tamzin, Holly wrote: "@glamzin… you are simply incredible… if you get the chance please go and see this”, accompanied by a red heart emoji and a link to tickets.

Holly's outing comes after Schofield seemingly mocked her during Cast Away. In a past This Morning episode, Holly began by asking viewers: "Hello, Firstly, are you okay? I hope so. It feels very strange sat here without Phil."

Schofield's show featured a similar phrase, saying to his daughters: "If you're ok, then we're ok, and I'm ok... are you ok?"

Viewers have criticised Schofield for lacking remorse over his affair and lying scandal. However, Schofield appears pleased with his show's reception, posing with his family and smiling.

His daughter, Molly, shared a photo on Instagram Stories, saying: "Could not be more proud" alongside loving face emojis.