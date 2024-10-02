Kylie Jenner marks stunning return as showstopper at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner surprised her fans by marking her return as a model at 2024 Paris Fashion Week.



On October 1, the Kylie Cosmetics founder closed the runway for the known Parisian brand, Coperni during the Disneyland-themed fashion gala.

The mother-of-two donned an elegant strapless jet black gown. Kylie added more drama to her look with long black gloves.



The makeup mogul took to her Instagram and posted stunning photos, showcasing her stunning ramp walk and some behind-the-scenes from the event.

Kylie captioned her post, "ONCE UPON A TIME. thank you @sebastienmeyer & @arnaud_vaillant i can’t even express how grateful i am to you two and this fairytale night i will never forget. felt like a real-life princess. @coperni."



Following the TV reality star's post, her fans flooded the comments section with love and praise.

One fan commented, "You’re a princess !!!! floating effortlessly."

"King K soooo pretty," another fan chimed in.

It is important to mention that Kylie made her runway debut back in 2013 and she returned to the modelling era in this year’s much-talked fashion show.