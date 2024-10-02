Kristin Cavallari ‘have no interest in dating’ after split from Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari not coming into 'dating world right now'

Kristin Cavallari shared that she has “no interest” in “dating” someone “right now”, after split from ex-boyfriend, Mark Estes, and is “really happy” with her life.



“I have no interest in getting back into the dating world right now. I also don't know how much time I have for dating,” Cavallari said on a new episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest.

“When I was dating last fall, I was still doing split custody with my ex and I had every other week off from my kids and that's changed,” she added, hinting at a change in custody arrangement with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

“So I'm really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and my work,” Cavallari continued. “Happiness for me is peace and peace for me is making this home exactly how I want it.”

“I'm a homebody. I really am. Being home and cooking and having friends over, those things make me happy. Beyond that, I don't really have a lot of time for anything else.”