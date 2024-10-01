Travis Kelce vows to win 'ridiculous' money in his upcoming show

Travis Kelce gets candid about student life in rare update

Travis Kelce is getting candid about his student life on the upcoming Prime Video Series Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

In the trailer, the 34-year-old NFL player is seen promoting his upcoming show, joined by celebrities including Bravo stars Garcelle Beauvais and Lala Kent, and comedians Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer, and Ron Funches.

Kelce, amid criticism over his recent on-field struggles, claimed that the game show allows people to “win ridiculous money just by answering questions about stuff we all learned back in elementary school.”

To which, a contestant replied, “I don’t know anything about geography.”

Nodding in agreement, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end quipped, “Me neither.”

During an exclusive one-on-one with his brother on his podcast New Heights in May, Travis reflected on his experience while filming the game show.

In response to Jason’s question about the winner, he said, “I can’t disclose that… but there [were] some f---ing exciting contestants.

“It was a blast shooting it, and to be honest I always wanted to do something with a game show.”

For the unversed, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is slated to premiere starting October 16 on Prime Video.

