Prince William shares first statement since Harry’s UK arrival

Prince William issued a meaningful statement following Prince Harry's headline-making trip to the UK.
On October 1, Kensington Palace shared delightful photos of the future King from his latest public appearance on the official social media handles of the Wales family.
For the unversed, William teamed up with his brother's former pal David Beckham to inspect the "new swish £8m helicopter which was donated to the London Air Ambulance Charity" at RAF Northolt.
Alongside the delightful photos, William shared a message which reads, "Celebrating the launch of @londonairambulance, new helicopters with @davidbeckham."
It is important to note that William's message came just a day after the Duke of Sussex's headline-making appearance at the 2024 WellChild Awards in London.
Now, it is said that the Prince of Wales has seemingly outshined his estranged brother with a new appearance with the football legend.
