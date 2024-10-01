Lizzo regrets ‘overeating’ amid weight loss journey post-Ozempic accusations

Lizzo on 'overeating' amid weightloss efforts

Lizzo seems to be really trying during her weight loss journey, and regretted “overeating” amid the efforts.



“I overate yesterday and im feeling really bad about it,” the rapper wrote in a TikTok post featuring herself in a slimmed down figure.

“Im trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment,” the Truth Hurts singer, who debunked Ozempic rumours earlier this month, continued.

The 36-year-old then shared how she’s been showing herself compassion and care as she continues her health journey.

“And if my body deserves comfort then my brain deserves comfort too,” Lizzo’s last line on the post stated.

The Grammy winner also tried to provide support and empathy to fans who might be facing similar problems, adding, “If you’re going through this ur not alone.”

Lizzo looked slimmer in an oversized striped shirt, a denim mini skirt and knee-high boots, in the clip, making her locks in space buns, accessorising the look with hoop earrings.

Fans showed support to the songstress.

“I needed to hear this too,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “This vid [sic] hits different. Just know you’re not in this alone, fam. Stay strong!”