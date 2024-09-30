Kylie Jenner wraps up Paris trip with head-turning public appearance

Kylie Jenner has recently made a dazzling appearance in a drop-dead gorgeous dress at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

The TV reality star, who previously set a fashion bar high with her jaw-dropping look at the Business of Fashion (BoF) gala on September 28, has now been spotted at the ATLEIN show.

For the show, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling donned a white bold stylish dress while flaunting her brunette locks.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie has also shared a series of images and a video, flaunting her figure in a stylish outfit.

The mother-of-two posted a glamorous video showcasing her impeccable makeup skills.

However, in other photos, she shared some behind-the-scenes from the fashion show.

Several fans took to the comments section and began praising Kylie for her bold look.

One fan commented, "Kindness and class…, Few people have these."

"Photo five! Keep smiling," one follower penned.