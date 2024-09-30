Selena Gomez's killer moves at Sabrina Carpenter concert set internet on fire

Selena Gomez surprised her fans by attending Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour.

The globally acclaimed singer sent the internet into a frenzy with her stunning appearance at the Espresso singer's fifth concert tour in New York City on September 29.

The Calm Down hitmaker took to her Instagram and posted a fiery video clip featuring herself from the concert, while she tagged her boyfriend Benny Blanco in the caption.

In the video, the 32-year-old singer was seen grooving to Sabrina's song Juno.

For the event, the Who Says vocalist donned a sparkling short black dress, snatching the spotlight at the concert.

Like most of her fans, Selena's boyfriend could not resist himself and took to the her comments section to write, "Can't Keep My Hands to Myself."

One fan commented, "Too hot to handle!"

"SELENA, YOU LOOK STUNNING AND RADIANT,” another fan chimed in.

On the professional front, nearly two weeks ago, Selena was nominated for the lead actress in a comedy series, Only Murders in the Building, which she lost to Jean Smart for Hacks at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

