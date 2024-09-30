Logan Paul welcomes baby no.1 with fiancée Nina Agdal

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal welcome first child, become parents to baby girl

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal stepped into parenthood.



Paul and his fiancée Agdal announced becoming parents to a baby girl, taking to Instagram and sharing a cute carousel of photos.

“Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat,” the couple captioned the post, which included photos and videos of them with the newborn in the hospital.

The first photo captured the warm embrace of the family of three nestled together on the hospital bed. Next, in a touching video, Agdal gently caressed her baby’s head, while Esmé rested peacefully on her dad’s bare chest.

The post was met with much love and well wishes by fans, friends and family, especially by Jake Paul, Logan’s brother, who commented, “SO INSANE SO HAPPY FOR YOU.”

“Grammy Pammy has entered the chat too!! Thank you Logan & Nina Thank you for bringing this little Angel into our family!!!Best collab yet!!!” wrote Jake and Logan’s mother, Pam Stepnick.

Fellow content creator, Dan Alexander aka Official Odd Danny, also joined the session of wishes, penning, “Ayy congrats man!”, while Amanda Cerny wrote, “She already has Nina’s eyes, beautiful! Congratulations to the Agdal Paul family”

Nina and Logan first revealed their pregnancy in May, when she showcased her baby bump at the red carpet event for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch party in New York City.