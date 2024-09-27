Jaden Smith teases new music on father Will Smith's 56th birthday

Jaden Smith teases new music on Will Smith's birthday

Jaden Smith may have a surprise for his fans on his father Will Smith's 56th birthday.



The childhood star, whom Will shares with his wife Jada Pinkett, took to his Instagram account on August 25 and posted a video that featured a man setting up a poster, supposedly announcing new music from the 26-year-old.

“2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love. October 18,” the rapper captioned the clip, keeping the hint of an upcoming project as vague as possible.

Fans rushed to the comments to show excitement over a expected “new” album, even garnering attention from some big names.

“IS THIS THE ALBUM IVE BEEN WAITING ON⁉️” wrote Chance the Rapper’s brother, Taylor Bennett, who is also a rapper.

“WE GETTING NEW JADEN IN THE BIG 2024,” wrote a fan, while another added, “Better be a new album.”

Some fans approached the post with a demanding tone, as one commented, “Where's the album bro?”.

“This better be an album title I STG,” another wrote.

Recently, Jaden muddled fans regarding a forthcoming album, during a conversation with High Snobiety.

When asked about one, the actor replied, “What album?”, adding, “I'm just trying to continue the story.”

“That's really what it comes down to,” he said.

“This is a case study of the long-term effects of young love. And I've been doing my own self-reflecting on everything I've gone through in my life,” the Karate Kid star continued. “And now, I'm ready to start revealing what I figured out.”