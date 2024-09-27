Catherine Zeta-Jones’ steamy birthday ‘gift ’ for Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ birthday ‘gift ’ for Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones had a pretty risqué birthday present up her sleeve, for her husband of 25 years, Michael Douglas, after “running out of gift ideas”.



The 55-year-old actress shared a raunchy snap of herself on Wednesday, Sept. 25, taking to her Instagram account as a birthday gift for her husband, who just turned 80.

“In my birthday suit,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas!”

Zeta-Jones further shared that her choice of surprise was “gift option two,” writing that “golf balls” were “option one… of course.”

In the shared picture, the Wednesday actress wore nothing more than black stilettos as she leaned against a bathroom sink and glanced at her reflection in the mirror.

The black-and-white snap shows the mounted sink resting up on three silver columns and situated across a large bathtub.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas, who have been married for more than two decades since tying the knot in 2000, share the same birth date, and are parents to two children, son Dylan Michael, 24, and daughter Carys Zeta, 21.

The Wall Street star also took to his account to celebrate their shared birthday with a black-and-white portrait of his wife.

“To my birthday sister, I love you with all my heart! May your new year be the best! @catherinezetajones,” he captioned the post.