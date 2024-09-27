Foo Fighters cancel concert after Dave Grohl's love child scandal

Dave Grohl recently confessed to welcoming a daughter outside of his 21-year marriage

The Foo Fighters have pulled out of the Soundside Music Festival following frontman Dave Grohl’s recent love child scandal.

The band made the announcement via Instagram on Thursday, stating, “Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Soundside Music Festival. Please check the festival website for more information.”

Comments on the post were disabled, and the statement was also shared to the band’s Story.

The festival, set for this weekend in Bridgeport, Conn., would have marked Grohl’s first performance since revealing that he fathered a child outside his marriage to wife Jordyn Blum.

Earlier this month, the 55-year-old rock icon shocked fans by announcing the birth of his baby daughter, whose mother and name remain undisclosed.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” Grohl wrote, while expressing his commitment to restoring trust with his wife and their three children, Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

Grohl’s marriage to Blum, whom he wed in 2003, is now under scrutiny, with two ex-girlfriends weighing in.

Jennifer Finch offered her support for the musician, while Kari Wuhrer expressed her lack of surprise, calling him a “scumbag” and referencing past infidelities.