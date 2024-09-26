Diddy 'refusing' to eat in jail out of fear of poisoning: Report

Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly refusing to eat while in jail, fearing he might be poisoned amid his ongoing legal troubles, according toa report by Radar Online.

According to NewsNation, the disgraced music mogul, who is currently sharing a New York jail cell with crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, has grown paranoid about his safety after being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution-related crimes.

Former inmate Larry Levine suggested that Combs’ fear may stem from concerns that someone could bribe prison guards to poison his food. "Imagine if someone paid off an officer to slip something in his food," Levine said, citing sources close to the investigation.

He added that some guards, who don't earn much, might be swayed by the wealthy individuals Combs allegedly has incriminating evidence on.

Since his arrest, the rapper has been placed on suicide watch, had a religious visit, and met with a dietitian, according to reports. However, his refusal to eat could also be linked to the notoriously poor quality of prison food, something many prisoners struggle with initially.

Additionally, a former bodyguard has claimed Combs kept tapes of his infamous "freak off" parties, likening them to Jeffrey Epstein's scandalous recordings of his own illicit gatherings.