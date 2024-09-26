Princess Kate to dazzle at the year's most glamorous Royal event: Expect tiaras & gowns

The Princess of Wales has brought joy to royal fans with the announcement that she has successfully completed her cancer treatment and is gradually resuming her royal duties.



Following this uplifting news, Princess Kate held two meetings at Windsor Castle, marking a significant step in her return to work.

During her most recent meeting, she focused on plans for her annual festive concert at Westminster Abbey, set to take place in December.

Excitingly, there are also reports that she hopes to attend the Cenotaph service on Remembrance Sunday in November.

A former royal staffer has suggested that Princess Kate may make an appearance at another key royal event this year—the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.

As she steadily reclaims her role, the future Queen is set to engage with the public and her charitable causes once again, much to the delight of her supporters.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell, who served Princess Diana until her untimely death in 1997, has described the reception as "the biggest night of the year for the royals."

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, he shared his insights on Kate's upcoming appearances, stating, "I think that you will see Princess Kate at the Cenotaph in November, a tribute to those who died in all conflicts.

That is an occasion she would want to attend, and one that the public would be eager to see her at."

"Every room of Buckingham Palace is utilized, and every diplomat in London attends. It’s a very big night," he emphasized.