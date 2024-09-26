'Abbott Elementary' season 4 trailer teases creepy after-school programs

'Abbott Elementary' season 4 to bring more fun and chaos next month

The bell has rung, and class is about to begin in Abbott Elementary Season four!



On September 25, ABC dropped an all-new trailer for this highly anticipated season, bursting with hilarity and chaos.

At the onset of the latest trailer, Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) sarcastically said, "We want books! We want paper towels in the class! I bet y’all want raises too," rolling her eyes at her dedicated team.

In another scene, the ever-optimistic Janine (Quinta Brunson) excitedly shares, "We asked the district for more after-school programs." But in true Abbott fashion, the response is a budget of $50 for class pets instead!

Things take a painful turn when Janine tries to bond with a feisty guinea pig held by Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) but quickly discovers that furry friends can be a bit nippy.

"He’s a biter!" she exclaims, pulling back her hands already covered with colourful band-aids.

Meanwhile, Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) seems to have found her calm aquatic companion. "We are going to get along swimmingly," she beams, cradling a fish bowl.

Just when it seems it couldn’t get any crazier, a ringworm outbreak sends the faculty into a frenzy. Principal Coleman isn’t taking any chances—she suits up in a full hazmat outfit.

Get ready for a season filled with laughter, mishaps, and, of course, heart! Abbott Elementary season four premieres on Wednesday, October 9.