Catherine Zeta Jones and husband Michael Douglas celebrate joint birthday

The power couple met in 1998 and have been inseparable since

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her birthday-twin husband Michael Douglas marked a special milestone with heartwarming birthday tributes to each other.

The couple, who share the same birthday on September 25, celebrated by posting sweet messages on Instagram, reflecting on their enduring love after 25 years together.

Catherine, 55, shared a throwback photo of the pair from their early days, with Michael, 80, wrapping his arms around her and giving her a kiss on the cheek on their very first birthday together.

“Happy Birthday to Michael and to me!” she captioned the post. “This was us on our birthday 25 years ago! I love you with all my heart.”

She also posted a black-and-white snap of Michael on her Stories, simply writing, "Happy Birthday to my husband."

Michael also took to Instagram, sharing a stunning photo of his wife, calling her his "birthday sister" and expressing his deep affection.

“To my birthday sister, I love you with all my heart! May your new year be the best!” he wrote.

The Hollywood power couple has been inseparable since meeting at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998. Michael famously told Catherine early on in their relationship, “I want to father your children,” and the two went on to marry in 2000.

They share two children, Dylan, 23, and Carys, 20.