Rihanna's new Madame Tussauds wax figure unveiled

Madame Tussauds has paid a special tribute to Rihanna by unveiling new wax figure of the singer.

Rihanna's iconic look in silky mini dress with a semi-sheer cape and matching gloves was meticulously re-created at the Baker's Street museum in London.

As reported by Daily Mail, the heart-capturing artwork will launch on September 27.



Jo Kinsey, Studio Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said, “Rihanna is a powerhouse in beauty, fashion and music, truly shining like a Diamond.”



Jo stated, “'Rihanna holds a special place in everyone's hearts and now our visitors have the chance to experience her in All of the Lights!”

“We're thrilled to give fans an unforgettable moment with the ultimate boss,” remarked Jo."

The fashionista donned a famous plunging silky mini dress at the British Fashion Awards in 2019 as she graced the event with her partner A$AP Rocky.

Madame Tussauds London will unveil a tribute to the Umbrella hitmaker on Friday, allowing fans to view the waxwork.

