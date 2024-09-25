Travis Barker shares 'emotional' response to son's viral image

Travis Barker breaks silence on son Rocky's viral image

Travis Barker is finally putting his foot down on his and Kourtney Kardashian’s son Rocky’s leaked photo.

During an exclusive interview with Wall Street Journal, the Blink-182 drummer, who welcomed son Rocky alongside wife Kourtney in 2022, opened up about the couple’s ‘preferred’ parenting style.

While they struggle to protect Rocky’s privacy, Barker added, “Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we’d rather keep him out of the spotlight.”

The 48-year-old revealed that he would follow the same approach with his elder children if he had a chance to go back in time.

He continued, “If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids.

“I think it’s weird to grow up and you’re 15 or 12, and you’re like, ‘Mom, you posted this of me?'”

He further offered an inside scoop on spending time with his family on Mondays, especially when he’s not touring.

The father-of-three admitted, “If I’m home, and not on tour, I wake up around 6:00 and walk for an hour.

“If Rocky is up, we’ll go for a walk outside; me, my wife and Rocky. Then I hit a workout right afterward.”

For the unversed, Travis has two children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.