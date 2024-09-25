Sabrina Carpenter dishes on sold out opening night of Short n’ Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter dazzles at the opening night of Short n Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter shared highlights from the opening night of her fifth headlining tour, which she embarked on hot on the heels of her sixth studio album, Short n Sweet.

On Tuesday, September 24, the Espresso hitmaker posted a carousel of breathtaking snapshots on Instagram from the thrilling night of September 23.

"OPENING NIGHT SURE WAS SWEET!!!!" the 25-year-old chart-topper exclaimed, expressing her gratitude to fans for the sold-out show. "Thank you, Columbus, for a sold-out show and for dressing up and singing every single word :’)"

"I am so excited to see all your pretty faces again. See you tomorrow, Toronto!" she piqued excitement for her next performance.

The Please Please Please singer performed her popular tracks, including Espresso, which recently won Song of the Year at the MTV VMAs.



The cover photo of the montage featured Carpenter in a pink shimmery bodysuit and her signature curly blonde hair, holding a sparkly towel.

The series of snapshots showcased more of her sizzling outfits as she captivated the audience.

The carousel of photos also featured the thrilling concertgoers, including a fan-made newspaper headline that read, "Carpenter News! Sabrina Sweetly Opens Her First Ever Arena Tour."

The Short n’ Sweet Tour will continue its North American leg, with Carpenter set to perform next in Toronto on September 25, 2024.