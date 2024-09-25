Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi upset Wuthering Heights fans: ‘Don’t do’ it

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi spark heated debates for upcoming ‘Wuthering Heights’ movie

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are set to star in the latest adaptation of Wuthering Heights but fans aren’t too happy about the casting.

The Suicide Squad actress and the Saltburn actor were revealed as the leading cast of Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Emily Bronte’s 1847 classic novel of the same name.

However, fans of the beloved classic have raised several questions over the choice.

“No hate to Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi but neither of them have enough Psychologically Tortured vibes to play Cathy and Heathcliff,” one user wrote on X, adding, “Like a Wuthering Heights adaptation simply needs actors who are weirder.”

Another raised the objection that the actors have “iPhone Faces,” a term used for people who look modern, living in the age of iPhones.

“No hate to Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi of course,” the commenter noted, “but for Wuthering Heights ??? No. Their faces are too modern.”

The original publication’s fans are also disappointed at the choice of a white character to play Heathcliff, who was notably a dark-skinned character in the book. A comment on Instagram read, “yoy [sic] guys even read Wuthering heights????Jacob i like u but You are not DARK SKINNED MAN Please Do not do the movie.”

Echoing the same disappointment, another social media user wrote, “Worst movie of all time, incoming!” and “The way neither embodies either character I am distraught.”

“I love love love Margot Robbie - but not as Cathy I'm afraid,” another added.

This is not the first time Bronte’s classic novel is being adapted for the screen. Previously, the classic has been adapted for film and TV, multiple times over the years, notably in 1939, which earned eight Academy Award nominations including Best Picture.

The most recent adaptation of Wuthering Heights was made in 2019, starring Jet Jandreau, and Bryan Ferriter, as Catherine and Heathcliff.