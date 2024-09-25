Taylor Swift romance bears bad news for Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce receives backlash on performance as relationship with Taylor Swift takes off

Taylor Swift's whirlwind romance might be distracting Travis Kelce from the game.

Sports analyst Todd McShay criticised Kelce’s performance this NFL season in his recent appearance at The Ryen Russillo Podcast on Monday.

McShay expressed great disappointment at Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs during which Kelce recorded four receptions for just 30 yards.

The critic didn’t hold back in his comments. “Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape?” he said.

Referring to the sportsman’s visits to girlfriend’s Eras Tour shows, he added, “That he’s been partying all offseason? He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world.”

The sports critic even went on to give an example of the couple’s long weekend in New York City, where they were spotted “drinking” and having fun at the after party following the US Open.

“I want you to take a picture from preseason 2022 and then take a picture preseason 2024, they’re barely the same human being,” the former ESPN commentator noted.

The 47-year-old added, “I don’t see the same explosiveness, I see him wearing down a little bit in games, it’s OK, he’ll work himself back into shape, it’s not the first guy ever whose not quite in the elite shape that he was.”

Expressing hopes for future games, he said, “He’s an unbelievable competitor, he’s one of the best to ever do it and he still finds a way to make a play or two here and there and shows up in some clutch moments, but he’s not the same guy right now.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was notably missing at the last game over the weekend and fans were let down because of the athlete’s performance. Kelce also appeared unusually sad during the game which raised concerns among fans over a possible breakup.

However, no comments have been made by either Swift or Kelce’s reps.