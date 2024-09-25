Madonna’s ex Jenny Shimizu on romance with Queen of Pop

Model Jenny Shimizu on dating Madonna

Model Jenny Shimizu got candid on how it felt to date Madonna in the ’90s.



“I mean, you’re not gonna say no to Madonna in the ’90s,” the 57-year-old said in the last episode of the documentary series In Vogue: The 90s, which dropped on Hulu Friday, September 20. “Not only was it great feeling like a high-class hooker, because really it was.”

Shimizu rose to prominence in the early 1990s through her modelling profession. While employed as a mechanic, she got the opportunity to model for Calvin Klein in magazine commercials before rising to the runway.

Shimizu made history by becoming the first Asian model to walk for Prada and the first person of colour to open the show.

The diva shared that during the period she and the now 66-year-old Queen of Pop were dating, the latter would call her to meetup at extravagant global locations.

“You’d get a phone call like, ‘Hey, can you meet me at my Paris show? You’re in Europe, right?’ So I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I’m just finishing Prada. Right after Prada, I’ll catch a plane over,’” she shared in the doc. “And I would. I’d go over to her hotel, to the Ritz, at, like, 4 in the morning, [get private] and then fly back to Milan.”

However, as People reported, Madonna and Shimizu’s romance was pretty short-term.