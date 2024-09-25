Savannah Chrisley freezes eggs to avoid rushed motherhood

Savannah Chrisley on delayed motherhood

Savannah Chrisley seems like wanting children at the perfect time in her life, and has frozen her eggs to wait for it.



“In the past few months, I spoke about how I was going to see a doctor about freezing my eggs. I went to that first appointment and, wow. What a journey that was,” the Chrisley Knows Best star began on the Tuesday, Sept. 24 episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

The 27-year-old reflected on the experience of receiving an ultrasound and going through endometriosis.

“It’s also very tough as a woman. I am 27 years old, I always had this dream. If you’ve grown up in the South, you know. You have kids young, you get married young,” she explained. “It’s just a thing that has been.”

The reality star, who is right now looking after her minor siblings, Grayson, now 18, and Chloe, 11, also wants her parents Julie and Todd Chrisley, who are currently serving prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion, to be a part of the journey.

“Obviously with my parents’ situation, I want my parents to be a part of that journey. I also don’t want to feel rushed to have a kid because, let’s face it, it’s 2024,” Chrisley said of one of the reasons behind her wait on motherhood.

“And I know there are a lot of things that I want to accomplish in my life. And I don’t want to have to feel the pressures of, ‘I have to have a kid right now. There’s this ticking time bomb.’ That works for some people and that’s totally fine,” she later added. “But for me, there are some things I wanna do in Washington.”