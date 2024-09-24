Prince William makes major announcement after Harry's emotional message

Prince William releases video message after Harry's meaningful statement

Prince William has finally broken his silence and made big announcement after his younger brother Prince Harry's meaningful statement at an event in New York.

The Prince of Wales has delighted fans as he unveiled finalists for the Fourth Earthshot Prize in new video.

Future King William revealed the 15 finalists for his passion project. The winners, who will compete for a $1.3 million prize to scale their ventures, will be announced on November 6 in Cape Town, South Africa.



In the video, shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts, William says: “I’m delighted to introduce you to this year’s 15 new Earthshot Prize finalists. These solutions are some of the most exciting, innovative and impactful we’ve seen, and the people behind them are true inspirations. I know you’re as passionate as I am about making a difference to our planet, and we can’t wait to share their stories with you.”

The announcement was made at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City. Notably, three of this year's finalists hail from the US.



William's video comes after Prince Harry, who's currently in NY to attend an event, delivered an emotional message on the importance of protecting children from the online world, revealing his phone lock screen is of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.