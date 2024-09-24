Prince William tipped to make big decision for Kate Middleton

Prince William, who highlights the importance of mental health awareness with his wife Princess Kate, may join forces with his brother-in-law James Middleton on his admirable campaign.



The Prince of Wales, who played major role in Princess Catherine's battle with cancer, could take another big step to make her happy. Kate has finished chemotherapy, but her path to healing and full recovery is long.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has suggested the future King will team up with James if his wife's younger brother is open to a public engagement alongside William.



"Catherine and Pippa were both clearly key to helping him recover," Bond told OK!.



"If he was happy to do so then, yes, it might prove very effective for James to work with William on some mental health campaigns. But he may not want that public profile. It's just good to know that, with the right support, it is possible to see life in a more positive light," the expert continued.

In his new book James writes: "My family thought I had gone away to die, to end my own life. I realise that now. I feel full of regret for not recognising just how ­panicked I'd made them."

William, who's fully supporting Kate during her difficult time, may also take an initiative to encourage James Middleton in his efforts to save lives and people's mental health.