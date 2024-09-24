Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal face off in 'Gladiator 2' trailer

The highly anticipated Gladiator 2 has dropped its latest trailer, offering a deeper look into the characters and storyline.



Starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington, the film premieres on November 22.

The trailer reveals more backstory for each character, including Pascal's complex Roman general, Marcus Acacius.

In the clip, Mescal and Pascal engage in an intense Roman battle, showcasing stunning fight scenes, including a naval battle in the Coliseum.

Pascal's character stands out, displaying depth beyond a typical villain.

"I claim this city for the glory of Rome," he says, his face covered in grime and tone impassive.

"Gladiator 2" follows Lucius, son of Maximus, seeking revenge on Rome.

Pascal plays Marcus Acacius, who trained under Maximus.

Following his success in The Last of Us, Pascal's schedule is filled.

He's set to star as Mr Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), potentially leading to roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.