Travis Kelce celebrates major career milestone without Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce opens up on Travis Kelce’s debut in ‘Grotesquerie’ amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce received heartfelt support from a person close to his heart after Taylor Swift skipped the premiere of his upcoming FX series Grotesquerie.

Donna Kelce proudly praised her son for his acting debut in the upcoming series.

For the unversed, the NFL athlete is all set to begin his acting career with Ryan Murphy's upcoming directorial drama series.

On September 23, Kelce's mom made a solo appearance at the premiere night of the forthcoming drama in New York City to support her son’s acting journey.

According to People magazine, she said the athlete was 'very coachable’ before his acting debut and she was not really nervous to see Kelce on screen.

She said, “He's very coachable. That's one good thing he does. Pretty good at just about anything he does because he’s got a good work ethic.”

Notably, Kelce did not attend the screening of the horror fiction series, and neither his lady love Taylor Swift was present at the premiere night to support her boyfriend.

According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs Tight End was not able to join the cast of the series for the special night due to his ongoing NFL matches, while the reason for Taylor’s absence is unclear.

It is important to note that Kelce will be portraying a special character in Murphy’s directorial series which is kept a secret.

Grotesquerie will release its initial double episodes on September 25 on the FX platform. The drama stars Niecy Nash, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Raven Goodwin.