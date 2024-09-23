James Middleton helps Princess Kate through cancer battle with special gift

The Princess of Wales's brother added that their family is very close and prefers to tackle issues together

James Middleton has shared how his family supported Princess Kate during her cancer treatment.



The Princess's brother revealed that he gifted Kate a dog to help her and her family cope with the illness.

James, who has bred six litters of puppies, gave two of them to Kate: Lupo, from his dog Ella’s first litter in 2011, who sadly passed away at the age of nine, and more recently, Orla.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, James, 37, said, "I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something.

"So I'm certain that for them, Orla is doing her job in supporting her family."

"That was the experience I had through my challenges, and I certainly feel like it's something that her [Catherine's] family and our family are doing too," he added.

James Middleton sent the dog to Princess Kate's family after sharing in his latest book how his own loyal companion helped save his life during his mental health struggles.

Yesterday, Kate was spotted for the first time since announcing the end of her chemotherapy. She was seen on her way to Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle in Scotland, sitting in the passenger seat while Prince William, 42, drove.

The mother-of-three, also 42, looked healthy and was wearing a khaki hat. They were joined by King Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla, 77, at the small parish church, which is a regular place of worship for the Royal Family when staying at Balmoral.

Kate recently returned to work at Windsor Castle, just days after announcing she had completed her chemotherapy. She hosted her first official meeting in over nine months, engaging with leaders of early years charities.

Last week, the Princess revealed she had finished her treatment and is expected to attend several engagements before the year ends.